SC niligwak SOCE filing extension ng Comelec

Binasura ng Supreme Court (SC) ang inisyung resolusyon ng Commission on Elections (Come­lec) na nagpapalawig sa deadline ng pagsusumite ng statement of contributions and expenditures (SOCE) ng mga kandidato noong 2016 elections.

“Clearly, the Comelec committed grave abuse of discretion in issuing the assailed resolution,” bahagi ng 19-pahinang desisyon ng SC noong Oktubre 2021 pero kamakailan lamang nilabas ng High Court.

“The arbitrary extension of the deadline for the submission of the SOCEs effectively condoned the erring candidates and political parties from the administrative liabilities even if the law does not provide any exempting circumstance,” ayon pa sa korte.

Nilinaw naman ng SC na ang isinumiteng SOCE noong 2016 national and local elections ay maituturing na isinampa sa takdang panahon dahil “acted in good faith” umano ang mga kandidato. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

