P141B pipigain sa concessionaire! Bautista atat isapribado NAIA

Maaaring maisapribado na sa unang quarter ng 2024 ang Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), ayon sa isang opisyal ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) na pinamumunuan ni Secretary Jaime Bautista.

Sinabi ni Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Roberto Lim na ang ope­rations, maintenance, at upgrading ng pangunahing paliparan sa Pilipinas ay maaaring i-turnover sa pribadong sektor sa unang tatlong buwan ng 2024 depende sa bilis ng proseso ng awarding ng kontrata sa mapipiling concessionaire.

“That is a very tough and tight schedule, maybe we can say that the first quarter of next year [2024], it is doable, that there will be a conclusion, meaning to say, an award that could possibly be proclaimed by the government,” wika ni Lim sa interview ng ANC nitong Miyerkoles.

Obligado ang mananalong concessionaire na mag-invest ng P141 bil­yon sa NAIA facilities, kabilang na ang upfront payment na P30 bilyon, annuity payments na P2 bilyon, at ang parte sa makukuhang revenue mula sa mga commercial at non-commercial ope­ration sa loob ng NAIA.

“The upfront payment is also part of the deal, we also expect the winning bidder to make a commitment to invest in facilities,” paglalahad ni Lim.

“The total project cost is P141 billion, so that is the investment that is required to upgrade, rehabilitate and expand NAIA, so the winning bidder needs to pay cash and make an investment commitment for the duration of the concession period,” dagdag pa niya.

