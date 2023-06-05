Airport rehab tinukuran sa Senado! Bautista palpak, NAIA isasapribado

Mas magiging maayos ang operasyon ng Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) kung pribadong kumpanya ang magpapatakbo dito kaysa sa ahensiya ng Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Ito ang paniniwala ng dalawang miyembro ng Senado matapos tukuran ang rekomendasyon ng gobyerno na pribadong kompanya dapat ang magmantine at magpatakbo ng NAIA sa loob ng 15 taon.

Nakapaloob ang rekomendasyong ito sa isinumiteng feasibility study sa NAIA rehabilitation project na naghihintay ng approval ng National Economic and Development Authority.

“The privatization of NAIA is a proposal not only whose time has come, but is also well past its due,” pahayag ni Senadora Grace Poe, chair ng Senate committee on public services.

“We could have averted the glitches that messed up the flight schedules and inconvenienced thousands of travelers had the modernization of the airport’s air traffic control and operations been undertaken years ago,” dagdag pa niya.

Ang panukalang paglagay ng private concessionaire na magpatakbo ng NAIA ay isa sa mga rekomendasyon ng committee report na nagsiyasat sa nangyaring NAIA power shutdown noong Enero 1.

“Like any concessionaire, we need to ensure that this private entity lives up to its commitment to improve air services in the country. The government should require an accomplishment timeline, performance matrix, and penalties for any default,” giit ni Poe.

Maging si Senador Francis Escudero ay pabor sa pagsapribado ng operasyon ng NAIA.

“The private sector, I believe, is by far more efficient than go­vernment,” sabi ni Escudero sa kanyang text message sa mga reporter.

“What will be handled by the Private Sector and what will remain under govt control must, however, be clear cut. Further they should do so in compliance with the applicable procurement procedures in accordance with law and relevant regulations,” dagdag ni Escudero na nagsabi pang kailangang bukas sa lahat ng bidder ang proyekto.

Matatandaan na binatikos ng maraming Pinoy si DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista dahil sa nangyaring aberya sa NAIA noong Enero 1, Chinese New Year at Labor Day kung saan libo-libong pasahero ang stranded sa nakanselang paglipad ng mga eroplano. (Dindo Matining)

