Koko sinita dagdag-bawas sa Maharlika bill

Hindi umano maaring baguhin ng mga miyembro ng Senate secretariat ang ipinasang Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) bill sa kabila ng ilang error o pagkakamali sa nasabing panukala, ayon kay Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

Paliwanag ni Pimentel, tanging ang mga senador lamang ang maaring magbago ng panukala at hindi ang sino mang staff ng Senate committee.

“Naku ‘wag nilang gawin ‘yan. It is “not ok” and may even amount to a crime if words are changed to perfect a bill as the perfecting exercise should have been done on the floor only by the elected members of the senate,” sabi ni Pimentel sa ipinadalang statement sa mga reporter.

“That is why it is a great privilege to be a member of the Philippine Senate, only 24 individuals at one given time are given this great opportunity and privilege. No unelected staff should be allowed to change the work of the elected members of the senate,” dagdag pa niya.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Senate Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva na nireretoke pa ang MIF bill at inaasahang maisusumite ito sa tanggapan ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos sa susunod na linggo para sa kanyang lagda. (Dindo Matining)

