Dingdong proud na nakasama sa ‘Firefly’

Proud si Dingdong Dantes na kasama siya sa pelikulang ‘Firefly’ bagamat bida nga siya sa ‘Rewind’ nila ni Marian Rivera.

At masayang-masaya siya na bagamat na-zero ang ‘Rewind’ sa Gabi ng Parangal, ang ‘Firefly’ naman ang nag-uwi ng Best Picture.

“When I first learned of the story in January 2022 at the office of Oliver Amoroso and as presented by Ma’am Nessa Valdellon and Ma’am Anj Atienza (the creator), I already felt that this narrative would hold a special place in the history of GMA Pictures.

“Not only because I know how personal this project is to Anj, but also due to the noble mission of the film.

“That’s why I want to take a moment to congratulate the talented and dedicated men and women behind the film, ‘Firefly’—this year’s Best Picture!

“The beautiful films during this MMFF will be timeless pieces that will undoubtedly outlive us all, as this industry is undoubtedly bigger than the sum of all of us. It’s a huge honor to be part of this historic 49th MMFF, with a genuine prayer for our audience and viewers to return to our beloved cinemas and experience the unique cinematic journey.

“Mabuhay ang ating Pinoy filmmakers, at mabuhay ang Pelikulang Pilipino,” sabi ni Dingdong.

“Sobra-sobra ang pasasalamat namin at pumayag kang maging Anthony Alvaro (Tonton na lang pala) sa ‘Firefly’. Hindi makakarating si Tonton, sa Ticao kung wala ka — ikaw ang nagdala sa amin sa isla ng alitaptap. Congrats po sa atin sa ‘Firefly’, at congrats din po sa ‘Rewind’ — nagbabalik na nga ang mga tao sa sinehan.

“Salamat, salamat Sir @dongdantes at nakasama ko po kayo sa pelikula. Sa uulitin,” sagot naman ni Direk Zig Dulay. (DONDON SERMINO)