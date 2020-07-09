Zubiri sa mga kongresista: ABS-CBN bigyan ng tsansa

Umapela si Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri sa mga kapwa mambabatas sa Kamara na bigyan ng pagkakaon ang ABS-CBN na makapagpatuloy ng kanilang operasyon.

“Give them a chance to reform rather than completely shutting down the institution such as ABS-CBN,” pahayag ni Zubiri sa online interview.

Maari naman umanong magkaroon ng reporma ang network partikular sa polisya sa pag-ere ng mga political ad.

“For example, once you’ve paid for a political ad it must be shown at that time slot. So the network should no longer accept payments and reservations once the slots are full as that would be a violation of a franchise. A very reasonable amendment, I believe,” ani Zubiri.