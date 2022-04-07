Zubiri inawat SRA sa asukal importation

Nanawagan si Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri sa Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) na huwag nang ituloy ang bagong importation program na pinanukala ng administrasyon matapos makatanggap ng dalawang injunction para sa Sugar Order No. 3 noong Pebrero.

Ginawa ni Zubiri ang panawagan matapos dumulog ang mga sugar farmer sa kanyang tanggapan at nagpahayag ng pagkabahala sa bagong panukala ng SRA na magbibigay ng ‘go signal’ sa importasyon ng 350,000 metric tons ng asukal.

“Our courts have already landed on the side of our sugar farmers last February, so it’s disheartening that we are having the same conversation about importation again,” sabi ni Zubiri.

“Lest the SRA will be accused of this being a midnight deal bereft of propriety and due process. They should not allow this while our farmers are harvesting their crops during the harvest season,” dagdag nito.

Noong Pebrero ay nag-isyu ang Sagay City at Himamaylan City Regional Trial Courts ng dalawang hiwalay na preliminary injunction laban sa importasyon ng 200,000 metric tons ng sugat sa ilalim ng Sugar Oder No. 3.

“I enjoin Secretary Dar and Administrator Serafica to take heed of the call of our local sugar sector, and also of our courts—let us be on the side of our farmers: ani Zubiri. (Dindo Matining)