Zamora: Ejercito walang permit para mabigay ng ayuda

Nagpaliwanag si San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora sa nangyaring pag-imbita diumano ng pulisya sa tauhan ni Councilor Jana Ejercito para kuwestiyonin hinggil sa pamamahagi nito ng relief goods.

Aniya, batay sa ulat mula kay San Juan City Police Station chief Col. Jaime Santos, inimbitahan ang tauhan ni Ejercito at ni Councilor Joy Ibuna dahil sa pamamahagi nito ng bangus sa Brgy. West Crame.

Pareho umanong nagpunta sa istasyon ng pulisya ang dalawang konsehal pero hindi kinuwestyon si Ibuna dahil nagpakita ito ng sertipikasyon mula sa Mayor’s office na nagaapruba sa kanya para magsagawa ng relief operation, samantalang si Ejercito ay wala umanong maipakita.

Giit ng alkalde, mahalaga ang permit para sa mga taong gustong magbigay ng donasyon sa mga apektado ng lockdown, bilang pagsunod sa guideline na nilabas ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) at Inter-Agency Task Force.

“However, Councilor Ejercito was not able to present any certification because she did not apply for one, thus, her staff was questioned. Please be reminded that the IATF and DILG have issued a directive that all persons or organizations who wish to conduct any form of relief operations must first secure a certification from the LGU,” ayon sa alkalde.