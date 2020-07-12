Yumari sa ABS-CBN singilin sa 2022

UMAPELA si Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque sa mga Filipino na irespeto ang desisyon ng mga mambabatas sa pagbasura sa renewal ng prangkisa ng ABS-CBN.

Giit a ni Roque na kung hindi nila gusto ang ginawa ng mga ito ay maari naman nila itong palitan sa halalan sa 2022.

“But as of now, that is the decision of the representatives of the people, that is the decision of the people. Let us let it be and wait for the judgment of the people on their representatives, if any,” ani Roque.

Hindi rin naniniwala si Roque na magkakaroon ng “chilling effect” ang desisyon ng Kongreso sa prangkisa ng Dos.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Roque na hindi ito dapat maging concern ng iba pang media entities.

“I do not believe in the chilling effect [of the franchise denial] because first of all, news is not ABS-CBN’s full-time business but entertainment,” ayon kay Roque.

Ginawa ni Roque ang pahayag matapos sabihin ni Vice President Leni Robredo na magkakaroon ng malawakang implikasyon ang desisyon ng Kongreso.

Sinabi ni Roque na tumatabo ng kita ang ABS-CBN sa kanilang noontime program Showtime at prime-time drama “Ang Probinsyano.

“Even though many watch TV Patrol, it is not its main source of livelihood,” ayon kay Roque.

Bumubuhos pa rin ang pagtuligsa ng iba’t ibang grupo sa ginawang pagpatay sa prangkisa ng ABS-CBN ng 70 miyembro ng Mababang Kapulungan ng Kongreso. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)