Yulo Athlete of the Month ng TOPS

HINIRANG si Carlos Edriel Yulo, unang Southeast Asian at Pilipino na gold meda­list sa World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, bilang Athlete of the Month para sa buwan ng Oktubre ng Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS).

Bumida si Yulo, pasok rin sa 2020 Tokyo Olympics, sa men’s floor exercise sa final score na 15.300 sa 2019 WAGC nitong Oktubre 12 sa Stuttgart, Germany.

Naungusan ng 19-year-old gymnast sina Artem Dolgopyat ng Israel (15.200) at Ruoteng Xiao ng China (14.933) para sa makasaysayang tagumpay sa taunang gymnastics fest.

“Like many other great Filipino athletes before him, Caloy Yulo made all of us proud to be Pilipinos,” pahayag ni TOPS president Ed Andaya ng People’s Tonight. “His success serves as an inspiration to the Pilipino youth and the whole country expects bigger and better days when he competes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

Dalawa pa sa mga pinagpilian para sa monthly citations sina boxer Nesthy Petecio, gold medalist sa featherweight division ng 2019 Aiba Women’s World Boxing Championships sa Ulan-Ude, Russia, at wushu bet Sydney Sy Tancontian, wagi rin ng gold sa 2019 Asian Sambo Championship.

Ilan pa sa TOPS monthly awardees ay sina Manny Pacquiao (January), Jasmin Mikaela Mojdeh (February), Natalie Uy (March), Ernest John Obiena (April), June Mar Fajardo (May), the Philippine Canoe Kayak and Dragon Boat Federation team (June), Obiena (July), Antonella Berthe Racasa (August) at Obiena (September).

Samantala, aaksyon rin si Yulo bilang isa sa mga flag bearer sa 30th Southeast Asian Games 2019 kung saan hangad nitong makahakot ng medalya sa gymnastics tournament sa darating na Dec. 1-9 sa Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

TOPS rin ang presentor ng “Usapang Sports”, weekly forum na ginaganap sa National Press Club na mga piniprisinta ng Philippine Sports Commission, National Press Club, PAGCOR, Community Basketball Association at HG Guyabano Tea Leaf Drink at livestreaming mula sa Glitter Livestream. (JAT)