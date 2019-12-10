Yuletide assistance program alang sa mga barangay opisyal, gimandu ni Duterte

Gimandu ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga hatagan ig yuletide assistance o pinaskohan ang tanang ng mga opisyal sa barangay sa tibuok nasud.

Gihatag kini pinaagi sa Executive Order (EO) 99 sa Presidente aron maghatag og Yuletide Social Assistance Program alang sa mga anaa sa barangay level.

Ipatuman ang programa pinaagi sa ordinansa nga himoun sa konseho.

“The yuletide season is an opportune time to establish such measures or programs for the economic empowerment of barangay officials and functionaries, in recognition of their valuable and meaningful service that effect genuine and positive change in their respective communities,” matud sa gilatid sa EO.

Gimanduan sa Presidente ang Department of Budget and Management ug Department of Interior and Local Government nga mopagawas og guidelines alang sa paghatag og tabang ug ang pundo kuhaon sa budget sa barangay.

Unos sa ipahawas nga guidelines ilhon kung kinsa sa mga opisyal sa barangay ang makapahimolus sa Yuletide Social Assistance Program.

Ang direktiba gipagawas ni Presidente Duterte isip pag-ila sa papel sa mga opisyal sa barangay subay sa gimbut-an sa Philippine Development Plan.