YouTube creator Jayden Rodrigues joins Globe Telecom’s Digital Thumbprint Program

Recognizing the impact of the internet on the Filipino youth, Globe Telecom in collaboration with Australian YouTube creator Jayden Rodrigues, has conducted a Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) cyber wellness workshop for Kalayaan National High School students to inspire them to turn their ideas into reality with the use of technology.

Kalayaan National High School is one of 142 schools under Globe Telecom’s Global Filipino School (GFS) Program which aims to bring 21st century learning to students through infrastructure support and capacity building.

Jayden, who went to Manila to perform in the recent YouTube FanFest which Globe co-presented, gave an inspirational talk to students and teachers about the value of social media and how it can be used to achieve their dreams based from his own experience of gaining success through the internet.

¨If you want to achieve something in life, do it 100%, and use the power of social media responsibly,” he said during the DTP workshop on Digital Ambition. DTP was formed to increase students’ knowledge on digital citizenship and cyber safety and to empower them with digital savvy and leadership skills. It aims to develop a more intelligent and community-friendly internet usage.

Known for uploading weekly dance videos to trending songs with easy-to-follow routines, the 27-year old multi-faceted entertainer who has over 1 million YouTube subscribers, also gave the students a taste of his dancing prowess to create a positive mood.

“We are grateful to Jayden for serving as an inspiration to the students. Through his presence and support for DTP, we hope that we were able to make the students realize the value of online safety and responsible digital citizenship. This is our proactive way of providing opportunities to young netizens to take advantage of available technologies fully,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications.

The Digital Ambition workshop conducted by Globe volunteers taught students different strategies on how technology can be tapped to fulfill their dreams and create a positive impact in the community as well as how they should behave whenever online.