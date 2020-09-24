Abante Online
Youth, Masters Chess susulong

By Abante News Online
0 19

MAGSASANIB PUWERSA ang Endgame Sports Multi-Events, Inc. at National Chess Federation of the Philippines upang magsagawa ng 2020 National Youth Online Chess Championships at Masters Challenge sa September 29 hanggang October 10.

May guaranteed cash pot na P77,000 ang nasabing tournament na hinati sa age-group categories na boys open at girls divisions for 7-Under, 9-under, 11-under, 13-under, 15-under at 17-under at masters event para sa mga older players kasama ang titled woodpushers.

“It is the goal of Endgame Sports to encourage the youth to keep on focusing their training and attain new heights,” saad ni Endgame Sports founding president Cris Aspiras.

Sisimulan ang qualifying tournament sa 7U, 9U at 11U sa alas-9 ng umaga sunod ang 13U, 15U at 17U sa susunod na araw habang ang Masters Challenge ay tutulak sa Oktubre 1.

“Youth program is the main thrust of the National chess program, they have my support,” hayag naman ni NCFP president Cong. Butch Pichay. (Elech Dawa)

