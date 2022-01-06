Young babantayan sa Pagadian chess

LAHAT ay nakatutok kay eight-time Illinois, USA chess champion International Master Angelo Abundo Young sa pagtulak ng Mayor Samuel “Sammy” S. Co Pasalamat Festival 2022 Individual Rapid Chess Championship (Over the Board) sa Enero 12 at 13 na gaganapin sa Pagadian City.

Ang two-day event ay suportado ng City Government ng Pagadian mula kay Mayor Samuel “Sammy” S. Co, na inorganisa ng PagZamSur Professional Chess Players Association at ng Brotherhood of Knights of the Squaretable, Inc.

“I’m hoping for the best but the field is really tough because all participants have a chance to win it also,” sabi ni Young na naka-schedule din maglaro sa National Master Zulfikar Sali Inter-Cities and Municipalities Chess Team Championship sa Enero 22 at 23, 2022 sa Zamboanga City.

Kalahok din sa Rapid event sina National Master Joey Florendo, National Master Paulo James Florendo at National Master Raymond Salcedo ng Zamboanga City, Roumundo Edades ng Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur, Jones Maghuyop ng Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur, Michael Ambuang ng Dipolog City, Joel Fernan ng Pagadian City at Ghian Michael Basilad Aleria ng Panabo City, Davao del Norte. (Elech Dawa)