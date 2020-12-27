Yoo Ah In tigil sa sigarilyo

Parang tine-test lang daw ni Yoo Ah In kung ano ang magiging reaction ng mga netizen at fans niya nang mag-tweet siya tungkol sa plano niyang huminto sa pagsisigarilyo.

Marami na ang na-shock sa pagiging smoker ng actor at for the past 17 years. Kaya siyempre, nang mag-post ito na magku-quit na, ang daming natuwa.

Sey ni Yoo Ah In, “In 2020, I’m gonna quit smoking and work out more diligently.”

Pinik-up din ito ng iba’t-ibang entertainment sites at ini-assume na in less than 6 days, magku-quit na ito ng paninigarilyo.

Nagulat si Ah Inn sa nakitang response kaya mas wala na itong dahilan para hindi ituloy ang pagku-quit ng smoking. Nag-post din itong muli sa kanyang Instagram account para i-clarify ang una niyang post noong December 24.

Aniya, “This morning, I threw out some bait for you all by declaring that I would quit smoking in the remaining 8 days of 2020. However, seeing everyone’s explosive response to this declaration and the excessive amount of news articles which talked about my declaration, I am feeling bad and have thus been motivated to extend my decision to go smoke-free in 2021, as well as for life. Thank you so much to all of you who were so very mistaken to believe that I meant 2021 when I said 2020, and I will continue to remain in hiding while becoming a healthier person. I hope all of you guys can successfully quit smoking too!”

Sa isang banda, malapit na itong muling mapanood sa bagong drama, ang Netflix Original Production na “Hell.”