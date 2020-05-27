Yoga mabisang panlaban pandemya

Isa sa mga hamon ngayong Covid19 pandemic ay ang mental health. Bukod sa challenging to stay healthy physically, marami pa tayong inaalala. Marami ang naaapektuhan hindi lang heathwise pero marami ring nawalan ng trabaho.

Ang iba naman ay nagstruggle lalo sa kanilang mental health. Kaya naman naisipan namin ng co-teacher and friend Ghia Nabong to put up Kendra Yoga Online Studio to help you cope physically, emotionally and mentally with the stress that this pandemic has brought all of us. Napag-usapan na natin ang benefits ng yoga before especially when dealing with high levels of stress. Nagsanib -pwersa si Surfasana (Teacher Ghia Nabong) at si Therapeach (yours truly) to serve you guys even better. Ghia Nabong is a psychologist and a psychometrician who loves staying active.

Una siyang nainlove sa surfing kaya naman she pursued getting certified as a Surfer Instructor. Sinubukan naman niya ang yoga just to add to her exercise regimen but just like me and all the other yogis in the world, she fell in love with it because it made her see life differently. She then pursued getting certified as a yoga teacher as well because she aimed to share yoga with her surfer friends. Nakita niya ang similarity ng yoga and surfing meditation-wise. Surfing at yoga ay very close to her heart kaya naman she chose Surfasana as her brand. Now a triathlete and recently just finished an Ironman, I’m proud to partner with this superwoman! Marami pa kaming pinaghahandaang projects but for now, we are kicking it off with online yoga classes.

Kendra Yoga’s Online classes will start June 1 with 3 classes for the first week. Online yoga classes will be streamed via Zoom app at affordable rates. Maraming modes of payment na available to make it convenient for everyone to join. You can also book our classes using your ClassPass credits. Joining us to serve you is another amazing teacher, Jazz Dinglasan, who will be teaching specialty yoga classes tulad ng Rocket Yoga at Inside Flow.

For more details about the online yoga classes, follow Kendra Yoga on the following social media accounts:

FB page: www.facebook.com/KendraYogaPh

Twitter: @kendrayogaph

Instagram: @kendrayogaph

We hope to see you on the mat!!! Stay home, stay safe and healthy! Namaste!