Yap saksi sa brain surgery

Isa sa pangarap ni Richard Yap ay ang maging doktor.

Isang neurosurgeon na sana ang aktor kung hindi lang daw siya pinigilan ng kanyang ama na mas gusto siyang maging isang negosyante.



“I wanted to be a neurosurgeon when I was younger. I took up Medical Technology for two years. Then, my father told me to stop because he wanted me to take up a business course.

“After two terms in La Salle University, I stopped again for a term because I wanted to go back to medicine. So, I applied to the University of Santo Tomas. But they wanted me to go back to first year, so I said, well never mind, might as well finish business na lang, I guess, it wasn’t meant for me.

“I always wanted to help people, in a way I had this idea of being a knight in shining armor for people who are sick and I have a sister who is a doctor also. But, if I can’t be a real one you might as well play it. So, dream role ang pagganap ko na doktor sa ‘Abot Kamay Na Pangarap’.”

Dahil isang delicate role ang ginagampanan ni Richard, kailangan siyang maging pamilyar sa lahat ng medical terms and procedures na gamit at ginagawa ng mga doktor.

“Yes, we’re playing neurosurgeons here, so it’s a very difficult part. As surgeons, we’re trying to be familiar with everything that goes on in the operating room. You can’t just wing it when you want to play a doctor. There are so many medical terms that might be incorrect when you say it. There are so many things that you do that might not be believable when you do it, if you don’t know the proper way of doing it. So, we really have to learn the proper ways of doing all these things.”

Sumailalim sa ilang medical trainings ang aktor, kasama ang bida ng teleserye na si Jillian Ward at ang iba pang cast members na sina Andre Paras, John Vic de Guzman, Denise Barbacena, Alexandra Mendez at Kazel Kinouchi, para maging pamilyar sila sa maraming bagay na kailangan sa kanilang roles.

Pinapanood pa si Richard at Jillian ng actual brain surgery para malaman nila kung ano talaga ang nagaganap sa isang major surgery.

“Kung mahina-hina ang sikmura mo, hindi para sa iyo ang maging isang doktor. Hindi lang blood ang makikita mo kundi lahat ng parts ng utak. It was actually a fulfilling experience for me and Jillian. Kahit sa gano’ng paraan, pakiramdam mo ay isang doktor ka na rin,” sey pa ni Richard.

Huling napanood ang 55-year Kapuso actor bilang leading man ni Heart Evangelista sa teleserye na I Left My Heart In Sorsogon bago siya sumabak sa pangangampanya dahil tumakbo siya bilang congressman sa Cebu City North District noong nakaraang May Elections. Hindi nga sinuwerte si Richard na manalo sa eleksyon kaya balik siya sa pag-arte. (Ruel Mendoza)