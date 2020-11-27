Wright pasalamat sa Phoenix fans

Pasalamat sa mga fan si Phoenix Super LPG stalwart Matthew Wright kahit sumablay sa 45th Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) 2020 Philippine Cup Finals ang Fuel Masters sa Clark, Angeles, Pampanga bubble.

Kinapos ang Phoenix sa do-or-die Game 5 semifinals kontra TNT, 91-81, para umeksit na Biyernes ng gabi.

“Thank you to all the Phoenix fans out there who have shown great love and support throughout this bubble. I’m touched by the prayers and positive energy you’ve sent me and the rest of the team. We ain’t going anywhere this is just the start and we’ll come back better next year,” sey ni Fil-Canadian, nagtala ng 13 points sa laban, sa Instagram post.

Dagdag pa ng basketbolista, “This bubble was a huge team bonding experience and I loved every minute of it. Away from our families, we decided to be family to each other and fought against all odds. Haters will always be there but fuck em we only focus on the positive and all the love we get from you is all the confirmation we need. Papi l luv u da fans.”

Bumati rin para sa Tropang Giga si Phoenix coach Michael Christopher ‘Topex’ Robinson sa pag-abante ng team sa Finals.

Tweet ni Robinson, “Congrats to @TNTTropangGIGA for making it to The finals! Humbled with the opportunity to play with the best. Good luck.” (Janiel Abby Toralba)