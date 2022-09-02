Wowowin balik TV na: Toni, Paul pumirma na ng kontrata sa AMBS

Nagpasalamat na si Toni Gonzaga sa pagpirma niya ng kontrata sa

Advanced Media Broadcasting System Channel 2 (AMBS) noong September 01.

“Thank you for the warm welcome AMBS. I’m so happy to be part of your family! I’m so excited for our partnership and I can’t wait to share with you all what we have been working on in the coming days…” sabi ni Toni.

Yes, ang ultimate multi-media star, singer, TV host, actress, pati na ang multi-awarded film director, scriptwriter, producer na si Paul Soriano, have signed a contract with the Villar Group’s Advanced Media Broadcasting System Channel 2 (AMBS) on September 1, 2022.

Prime Asset Ventures’ Manuel Paolo Villar warmly welcomed to the Villar-owned TV network Ms. Gonzaga and Mr. Soriano as he reiterated the commitment to provide an elevated viewing experience for the Filipino people.

“AMBS aims to redefine the broadcast media industry with quality TV programs and exciting entertainment shows that will focus on giving our viewers new TV experiences,” sabi ni Mr. Villar.

Ginanap ang pirmahan ng kontrata kasama si AMBS President Maribeth Tolentino sa Mella Hotel in Las Piñas.

“We are happy about the partnership with Ms. Toni Gonzaga and Mr. Paul Soriano. Our team is raring to work with them to give our viewers awesome shows to always look forward to,” sabi ni Ms. Maribeth.

“You will be surprised with what we have in store for all of you,” ang pasabog na sabi naman ni Toni.

Ang PAVI ay ang parent company ng AMBS, the premiere broadcast media station of the Villar Group that aims to provide the Filipino people relevant TV programs and the best entertainment shows in the country.

With the Villar Group’s entry into the broadcasting industry, AMBS brings its trademark of providing an elevated customer experience to the Filipino people, which the Villar-owned businesses are known for whether in housing, retail or public utilities, and now, in broadcasting.

As part of its grand opening salvo, versatile Filipino TV host, comedian, singer, songwriter, actor, and businessman Willie Revillame, who earlier signed a contract with the new TV network, will return to national broadcast television with his popular variety game show, “Wowowin”, at AMBS. (Dondon Sermino)