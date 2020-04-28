World Pool tourney inurong sa Enero

ENERO 6-10 ng susunod na taon na ang bagong petsa ng World Pool Championship na unang itinakda ngayong Oktubre.

Magsisilbing host ng torneo ang Matchroom Pool sa nasabing tumbukan ng WPA.

Inurong ang sarguhan dahil sa patuloy na epekto ng nakamamatay na pandemic na COVID-19.

“The World Pool Championship is a prestigious event and should be the most important event on the calendar for professional pool players. Following our acquisition, we are extremely eager and excited to stage the event, however it is our first time and we are focused on making it right. The event will boast 128 of the top male and female players across the globe, it is important that all 128 deserving players are able to participate and are not restricted by the current climate,” wika ni Emily Frazer, Matchroom Pool COO.

“With the second half of 2020 filling up with postponed live sport and especially Matchroom Multi Sport events, moving the World Pool Championship to the new year also gives us space to make room for other tournaments.” (Ferdz Delos Santos)