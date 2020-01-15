World Gamefowl Expo bukas na

SISIMULAN ang taunang “World Gamefowl Expo (WGE)” nasa 10th year na, bukas, Jan. 17, hanggang Linggo sa World Trade Center sa Pasay City na dadaluhan nina Charlie ‘Atong’ Ang ng Pitmasters group at Ako Bisaya Partylist Rep. Sonny Lagon.

Proyekto nina Pitgames Media Inc. CEO Manny Berbano at World Expos and Concepts ge­neral manager Racquel Romero, sikat ngayon ang WGE bilang “most important gathering of important activities in cockfighting and racing pigeons.”

“From being a simple pastime of Filipinos, cockfighting is now a national passion of the nation,” ani Romero.

Ilan pang bisita sina Doc Ayong Lorenzo of Excellence Gamefowl and Livestock Specia­lists, 2019 World Slaher Cup 1 champion Chris Copas, Domvy Haley of Kentucky, Erik Rosales ng United States Gamefowl Breeders Association at Games and Amusement Board (GAB) chair Baham Mitra. (Enjel Manato)