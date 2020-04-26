World Chess Olympiad pinagpaliban

DAHIL sa COVID-19 pandemic crisis, iniurong ang 44th World Chess Federation (FIDE) World Chess Olympiad (WCO) 2020 sa susunod na taon mula sa parating na Agosto 5-17 sa Moscow, Russia.

Sa pangyayaring ito, matututukan ni reigning national open champion US-based Grandmaster Rogelio Barcenilla Jr. at kanyang maybahay na si Olympiad woodpusher Woman National Master Lilibeth Lee Barcenilla ang career ng kanilang anak na si Gabriel Barcenilla, na isang sikat na professional singer, songwriter, dancer at model sa US.

Isa sa GM Barcenilla, two-time Asian Junior champion sa India at Dubai, at 1991 Romania World jrs.

bronze medalist, sa pambato ng ‘Pinas sa Olympiad.

Sa Abril 29 na ng alas-otso nang gabi ang online chess tournament na CA’s Life “Lichess Quarantine Series” na suportado ng Spec Entertainment, na may Time control na 3 mins + 2 secs increment sa 2 hours time duration sa arena online.

Saludo ako sa Brotherhood of the Knights of Square Table (BKST) sa pangunguna ni founder-president Capt. Ronaldo Banaag, na sa panahon ng global pandemic crisis ang kanilang grupo ang tumutulong sa mga kapatid nating chess player.

Pinamagatang “ChessTawid CoVid”, isang find-raising campaign na layuning makatulong sa indigent chess players na apektado ng coronavirus disease 2019.

“We have accumulated some amount to help some of indigent chess players during this difficult times,” sabi ni Banaag sa kanyang Facebook post.

Kasama niya sa torneo sina Woman International Master Cristine Rose Mariano-Wagman, Arena Grandmaster Henry Lopez , Jezzreel Mendoza Lopez at Wilhelm Joey Ardiente.

Nagsasagawa rin ang BKST libreng online chess tournament.

“We have also organized a series of online chess tournaments for all the players to enjoy during their stay at home,” panapos na pahayag ni Banaag. “This is In line with the government’s call for an enhanced community quarantine that will keep us safe in our homes and enjoy the game we love most.”