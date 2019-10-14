Wong ‘magic bunot’ ng Ateneo

SWAK na sa semifinal round ng 82nd UAAP men’s basketball ang defending champions Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles matapos ang 77-69 panalo nitong Linggo kontra DLSU Green Archers.

Salamat kay Adrian Wong.

“Actually this game means a lot because of course it’s Ateneo-La Salle. But like we said earlier, anyone on this team, we believe in everyone on this team,” sabi ni Wong, may 18 points at isang assist sa laban.

“Anyone could have a breakout game, anyone could rise to the occasion and that’s one of our mantras is next man up so I believe anyone on this team rising to the occasion.”

Sa Miyerkoles kontra FEU Tamaraws, susubukan ni Wong na muling makatulong sa Blue Eagles para mapanatili ang malinis na baraha.

“Like coach said, anyone on this team, the coaches throughout the whole year they’ve been coaching us, making us better. And anyone on this team could get on fire. As you can see throughout the whole season, someone steps up each game and the coaches have prepared for us to prepare that made us ready for that each moment and hopefully we can all just bring it together and continue striving to be our best each game,” aniya. (Janiel Abby Toralba)