‘Women in Sports’ palalakasin – Kiram

TULOY ang pagpapalaganap ng Women in Sports ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) upang bigyang kalahagahan ang women empowerment at gender equality.

“In our effort to follow the program based on the Magna Carta on Women, we try to initiate ways to promote gender sensitive and gender equality programs among our staff and employees in the PSC, national coaches ang athletes and other stakeholders. It is part of our policies in making body in terms of sports, which we turn it to the Philippine Commission on Women, which is primarily the policy-making body on empowering women,” wika ni PSC commissioner Celia Kiram nitong Huwebes sa Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) Usapang Sports on Air.

Ibinahagi rin ni Kiram ang kanilang patuloy na paglulunsad ng leadership at gender equality webinar at “Rise Up and Shape Up” web series program na handog sa mga kababaihan.

Hinikayat rin ng PSC commissioner ang mga kababaihan na lumahok sa Women Martial Arts festival, “i-continue namin ang Women’s Martial Arts kase ang mga NSA (national sports association) ay wala talagang makitang sumasali masyado sa mga kumpetisyon.”

Nakasama ni Kiram sa programang suportado ng PSC, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) at Games and Amusements Board (GAB) sina Philippine Sports Hall of Fame nominee Elma Muros-Posadas at mixed martial arts superstar Lara Pearl Alvarez ng Team Lakay. (JAToralba)