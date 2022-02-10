Win, Bistek tsugi sa Lacson-Sotto team

Tanggal na sina Senador Sherwin Gatchalian at dating Quezon City Mayor Herbert `Bistek’ Bautista sa senatorial lineup ng Lacson-Sotto team. “Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian and ex-Mayor Herbert Bautista have made their choices of the principles and advocacies that they will embrace moving forward in this political exercise. Obviously, they are not ours. They now cease to be part of the Lacson-Sotto team,” pahayag ni Partido Reporma presidential bet Senador Panfilo `Ping’ Lacson kahapon.

Si Gatchalian ang ikalawang miyembro ng Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) na tinanggal sa senatorial lineup ng Lacson-Sotto team matapos sipain si Bautista.

Sina Gatchalian at Bautista ay absent sa proclamation rally ng Lacson-Sotto team sa Cavite noong Martes subalit dumalo naman sa campaign kickoff nina presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio sa Bulacan.

Wala naman umanong sama ng loob si Bautista at nagpasalamat pa rin ito kahit sa maikling panahon ng pananatili niya sa lineup.

“My respect for Senators Lacson and Sotto has not diminished,” sabi ni Bautista. “I look up to them with appreciation for everything they have done for the country. I wish both of them the best of luck.”

Sinabi naman ni Gatchalian na nirerespeto niya ang desisyon ng Lacson-Sotto team.

“I have worked first hand with Sen. Lacson and SP Sotto and I have nothing but utmost respect and admiration for the two gentlemen. I have seen their dedication to serve our people and their pure love for our beloved country,” ani Gatchalian.

Ipinahayag naman ni Lacson na mananatiling kaibigan pa rin nila ang tinanggal na kandidaot kahit wala na ang mga ito sa kanilang senatorial lineup.

“We understand na gusto rin nilang manalo in any way or means that they think would suit them,” sabi ni Lacson sa isang forum.

“One day lang naman `yong eleksyon e, after election, we’ll still be friends—if they want, if they so choose, we will still consider them as our friends,” dagdag ni Lacson. (Dindo Matining)