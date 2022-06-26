Williams, TNT tinibag Phoenix

AGAD niladlad ni Mikey Williams ang husay at kalibre sa pagbabalik, bumida sa TNT sa pagtambak kontra Phoenix Super LPG, 87-72, sa 47th Philippine Basketball Associatiopn 2022 Philippine Cup eliminations sa Ynares Center sa Antipolo Linggo ng gabi.

Nagpako si Williams ng 27 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists at 2 steals habang may 5-of-13 sa tres para sa third straight victory ng Tropang Giga at sementuhan ang fourth spot sa 5-2 win-loss mark.

Bumakas si si RR Pogoy ng 16 markers, 2 boards, 4 feeds at 1 block upang isalya ang Fuel Masters sa paggulong sa ninth place sa 2-4.

“I have more practice with the team now and had more by myself after the practice so I was able to cope up with the team,” bulalas ng Season 46 Rooke of the Year na si Williams.

May 13 pts. at 14 rebs. si Sean Anthony para sa Phoenix. (Lito Oredo)