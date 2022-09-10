Saturday, September 10, 2022

Wiggins sakto timpla sa GSW

Sports
By Abante News
BILIB sa determinasyong ipinakita ni Andrew Wiggins ang head coach ng Golden State Warriors na si Steve Kerr.

Sa kanyang pagdalo sa “Damon and Ratto Show”, isang programa sa US, lubos na pinuri ni Kerr si Wiggins sa 2022 NBA Playoffs.

“Wiggs was so good and played such an important role and I think what you saw last year was a culmination of two and a half years of being with this organization,” pahayag ni Kerr.

Depensa ang naging forte ni Wiggins sa Warriors, na may 1-2 punch sa opensa kina Stephen Curry at Klay Thompson.

“He couldn’t have played that role any better in the Finals especially, but really throughout the playoffs,” ayon pa kay Kerr. “The way he rebounded, the way he guarded the opponent’s best players, he was just awesome.” (Annie Abad)

