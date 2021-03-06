WHO: Coronavirus mas naka-trauma kesa World War

Nag-iwan umano ng mas malawak na trauma ang pandemya dulot ng COVID-19 kumpara sa World War II, na tatagal pa sa mga susunod na taon, ayon sa World Health Official.

“After the Second World War, the world has experienced mass trauma, because Second World War affected many, many lives.” pahayag ni WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus nitong Biyernes.

“And that means mass trauma, which is beyond proportion, even bigger than what the world experienced after the Second World War,” aniya pa.

Dagdag niya, halos buong mundo ay apektado kaya naman pinaghahanda niya ang lahat para sa pangangalaga sa mental na kalusugan.

“Countries have to see it as such and prepare for that, and the WHO will support in any way possible to address mental health,” sabi pa ng opisyal.