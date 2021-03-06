Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


WHO: Coronavirus mas naka-trauma kesa World War

News
By Abante News Online
0 8

Nag-iwan umano ng mas malawak na trauma ang pandemya dulot ng COVID-19 kumpara sa World War II, na tatagal pa sa mga susunod na taon, ayon sa World Health Official.

“After the Second World War, the world has experienced mass trauma, because Second World War affected many, many lives.” pahayag ni WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus nitong Biyernes.

“And that means mass trauma, which is beyond proportion, even bigger than what the world experienced after the Second World War,” aniya pa.

Related Posts

Pope Francis sa Iraq visit: Tigilan na ang karahasan

2 PCG staff bayani sa pandemya

Globe kinilalang Global Rising Star sa Video at Voice App ng…

SM food to go Banner Ad

Dagdag niya, halos buong mundo ay apektado kaya naman pinaghahanda niya ang lahat para sa pangangalaga sa mental na kalusugan.

“Countries have to see it as such and prepare for that, and the WHO will support in any way possible to address mental health,” sabi pa ng opisyal.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

DepEd sa mga magulang: ‘Sagot for sale module’ dedmahin

Duterte: Lulusot ako sa mga kaso ng EJK

NPA winalis! P20M reward sa barangay, hindi pambili ng boto

1 of 1,401