WHO: 115,000 health worker worldwide dedo sa COVID

Umabot na sa 115,000 healthcare worker sa buong mundo ang pumanaw dahil sa Coronavirus Disease 2019 magmula ang pandemya, ayon sa World Health Organization (WHO) nitong Mayo 24.

Dahil dito, pinapurihan ni WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus ang sakripisyo ng mga medical frontliner sa buong mundo upang labanan ang nasabing health crisis.

“For almost 18 months, health and care workers all over the world have stood in the breach between life and death,” wika niya.

“Many have themselves become infected, and while reporting is scant, we estimate that at least 115,000 health and care workers have paid the ultimate price in the service of others,” dagdag ng WHO.

Samantala, sinabi ng Department of Health nitong Miyerkoles na nasa 85 porsiyento na ng kabuuang 1.7 milyong health worker sa Pilipinas ang naturukan ng COVID-19 vaccine.

Hanggang nitong Mayo 25, dagdag ng DOH, nasa 1,340,337 medical frontliner na ang binigyan ng first dose ng bakuna habang 581,797 na ang tumanggap ng pangalawa at huling dose. (Issa Santiago)