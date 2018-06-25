White House press secretary pinalayas sa resto

Pinalayas sa isang restaurant sa Virginia, si White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dahil sa pagtatrabaho nito kay US President Donald Trump.

Mismong waiter ng The Red Hen sa Lexington, Virginia ang nagbuking sa Facebook noong Biyernes na dalawang minuto lang siya nagsilbi kay Sanders, bago ito pinaalis sa restaurant.

Napilitan naman si Sanders na kumpirmahin ang sinapit niya sa nasabing restaurant.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hern in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” tweet ni Sanders nitong Sabado.

“Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, includin­g those I disagree with, respectfully and will continu­e to do so.”

Ipinagtanggol naman ni chef-owner Stephani­e Wilkinson ang ginawang pagpapalayas kay Sander­s dahil ang maliit nilang bayan ay galit umano kay Trump.

“I explained that the restaurant has certain standards and that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation,” paliwanag ni Wilkinson.