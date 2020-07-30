Westmincom chief bagong Army commander

Si Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana na ang incoming commanding general ng Philippine Army.

Kinumpirma ito mismo ni Sobejana, matapos siyang abisuhan nina Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana at Armed Forces chief General Felimon Santos.

“Of course I am very happy to be selected to lead the Philippine Army. I consider this as a new challenge and I am very thankful to our Almighty … God is so good and to God be the glory,” wika ni Sobejana.

Papalitan niya si Lieutenant General Gilbert Gapay, na pinangalanang incoming military chief kapag nagtapos ng military tour of duty si Santos sa Agosto 3.