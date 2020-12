Westbrook papaandar

HANDA nang umapak sa silinyador si Russell Westbrook bilang Washington Wizards.

Nakaraan lamang ay nag-swap ng star player ang Houston Rockets at Wizards, napunta si John Wall sa una.

“Wizards fans, what’s up? Russell Westbrook here,” tweet ng 2017 Most Valuable Player (MVP) at nine-time All Star.

“Can’t wait to get in here and get to it. Appreciate you guys. Looking forward to a great season. Let’s go Wizards.”

Sasabak agad si Westbrook at ang Wizards kontra Joel Embiid at Philadelphia 76ers sa Disyembre 23.

Ayon kay Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, malaki ang maitutulong ni Westbrook sa kanilang koponan lalo na sa paggabay sa mga batang player.

“These guys are going to have a lot of respect for him because they see how hard he plays, and they will see now how hard he works,” saad ni Brooks. (Elech Dawa)