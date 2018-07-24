West PH Sea angayan lang pakigbisogan ni Duterte – Carpio

Gihangop ni Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio ang pamahayag ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga angayang dili magpapildi Pilipinas sa pagluwas sa interes sa nasud sa West Philippine Sea (WPS) bisan paman nga milig-on ang relasyon sa China.

Matud ni Carpio, dili gayud angayang isurender sa Pilipinas ang katungod niini sa WPS.

“Well, that’s the correct position. We should never give up our rights there. That can be reconciled. We can continue to trade with China while we continue to defend our sovereign rights,” matud ni Carpio.

Matud niya nga wala siyay nakit-an nga dili insaktong relasyon sa Pilipinas sa China sa aspeto sa negosyo, kultura ug uban iba pang butang nga padayon natong pagtuman sa katungod sa WPS.

Midugang si Carpio, mas maayo pang idetalye ni Duterte kung unsaon nga maprotektahan sa Pilipinas ang sovereign rights niini sa giilugang teritoryo.

“There’s no incompatibility there because we have other relations with China. We have trade. We have cultural, and all other matters. But we should not do anything that will waive our rights to the West Philippine Sea,” dugang ni Carpio.