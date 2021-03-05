Wesley opisyal nang US citizen

Masaya si super grandmaster Wesley So dahil opisyal na siyang US citizen.

Naging ganap na US citizen si 27-year-old So nang ianunsiyo ito ng US Chess Federation sa kanilang website kahapon.

“I am now a part of the American dream,” saad ni Bacoor, Cavite native So. “I am part of the most successful country on earth, ready to make my own contribution and have my own legacy here.”

Inamin ni So na ang sayang nararamdaman ay hindi nangangahulugan na hindi niya mahal ang Pilipinas, natutuwa ito dahil mas lalapit siya sa mga oprtunidad na maging world champion balang araw.

“That does not mean I don’t love the Philippines. I have good memories from there. But I did not have the connections needed to succeed in that culture. I was from the province, not a city boy. Had no money, etc. I wanted to go further, and there was only one country where a nobody [could] make it. The USA!” pahayag ni So sa interview ng kanyang federation.

Kasalukuyang nakatira si former Philippine chess team star So sa Excelsior, Minnesota.

Nakaraang buwan lamang ay nilampaso ni So si reigning World Champion GM Magnus Carlsen ng Norway sa naganap na Opera Euro Rapid chess championship.

Tinalo rin ni So ang Norwegian genius sa Skilling Open, may tatlong buwan na ang nakalipas. (Elech Dawa)