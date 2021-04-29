Wedding gown ni Princess Diana idi-display sa Kensington Palace

After 40 years, idi-display na sa publiko ang iconic wedding gown ng the late Princess Diana on June 3 sa upcoming fashion exhibit at the Kensington Palace.

The curators of the Historical Royal palaces announced: “The wedding gown of the late Princess Diana will be included as the centerpiece of the limited time only exhibit called Royal Style in the Making.”

Hiningan din ng permiso sina Prince Harry and Prince William tungkol sa wedding gown ng kanilang ina at pumayag sila agad.

“It will be the first time that the wedding gown will be on public display since Princess Diana married Prince Charles and lived in the Royal Palace. The iconic wedding gown was designed by fashion designers and royal couturiers Elizabeth and David Emanuel,” ayon sa official statement.

Sinuot ni Princess Diana ang wedding gown sa pinag-usapan na Royal Wedding nila ni Prince Charles noong June 29, 1981 sa Saint Paul’s Cathedral. The historic royal wedding ceremony was reportedly watched by over 700 million people all over the world.

May 25 feet train covered in sequins ang gown na siyang “longest train in royal history”.

“Other features of Princess Diana’s wedding gown are its scoop neckline with bow and flounce collar, big puffy sleeves, taffeta ruffles, and a fitted bodice with panels made with antique Carrickmacross lace, which first belonged to Prince Charles’s great-grandmother, Queen Mary,” ayon sa press release ng fashion exhibit.

Princess Diana, was considered the “most favorite royal bride of all time.” (Ruel Mendoza)