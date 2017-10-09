Washington Sycip pumanaw na

Sumakabilang-buhay na ang kilalang Filipino accountant na si Washington Sycip, founder ng Asian Institute of Management at accounting firm SGV & Company. Siya ay 96-anyos.

Sa Twitter ni dating SGV chairman Cesar Purisima, dating secretary of Finance, sinabi nitong pumanaw si Sycip noong Sabado, habang siya ay patungong New York.

“Wash #SyCip passed away last night enroute to New York. Wash was 96 years old and lived a very full and meaningful life. I will miss you #WS,” sabi ni Purisima sa kanyang Twitter.

“Wash was 95 years old and lived a very full and meaningful life. I will miss you #WS,” dagdag pa nito.

Inihayag din ng pamunuan SGV & Company sa kanilang Facebook page ang pagpanaw ng kanilang founder.

“With deep sadness, the partners, principals and staff of SGV & Co. announce the passing of SGV Founder Washington SyCip on the 7th of October 2017. Mr. SyCip went quietly while on a flight to Vancouver from Manila. He was 96 years old,” sabi sa kanilang FB page

“The SyCip family requests for some private time at this moment. Information on memorial services to follow. Please pray for the eternal repose of his soul,” dagdag pa doon.