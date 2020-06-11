Warriors duda sa kondisyon ni Klay

DISKUMPIYADO si Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers sa totoong kondisyon ni Klay Thompson.

Gusto nitong matiyak na talagag kaya nang lumaro ng isa sa kanilang pambato.

“We have to take a look at him when we see him. There’s different versions of 100 percent,” diretsahang saad ni Myers sa isang conference call nitong Lunes.

Magugunitang nagka-injury sa tuhod si Thompson kaya hindi na nito tinapos ang Game 6 ng NBA Finals nila ng Toronto Raptors.

Bago uli sumabak sa laro, gusto munang matiyak ng Warriors GM na 100 porsiyento nang kondisyon sa pagba-basketball ang kanilang star player.

“100 percent for you or me with being able to walk around the street, that’s not 100 percent for a basketball player playing basketball,” aniya. (Aivan Episcope)