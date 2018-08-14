Wanda Teo: Dili illigal ang Ad contract sa Bitag Media

Gidepensahan ni kanhi Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo Teo ang P60 milyon nga advertising contract nga nakuha sa magsuon gikan sa Department of Tourism (DOT).

Sa hearing sa Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, matud ni Teo nga nahasubay sa balaod ang tanang kontrata.

Ang kontratana tali sa DOT ug sa PTV4.

Ang PTV4 ang nagbayad alang sa mga commercial sa DOT na ipinalabas sa Kilos Pronto, programa sa PTV4 sa igsuon niyang silang Ben Tulfo ug Erwin Tulfo.

“There was nothing illegal in the said contract. It is a government to government contract within the executive department. All payments were made directly to PTV4,” matud ni Teo.

“I maintain that DOT ad placement with PTV4 had gone through proper channels,” dugang ni Teo.

“The proposal was reviewed by the DOT staff and went thru Bids and Awards Committee and was then approved,” matud usab ni Teo.