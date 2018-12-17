Una sa Balita

Wall nagliyab, LeBron nangamote

NASA attack mode si John Wall, nag-poste ng 40 points kabilang ang pamatay na buzzer-beating rainbow step-back jumper at hiniya ng Washington Wizards si LeBron James at ang Los Angeles Lakers, 128-110, Linggo ng gabi.

Nangangapa si Le­Bron na nalimitahan sa season-low 13 points sa 5 of 16 shooting.

“We’re a team that’s built on energy and depth,” ani James. “We didn’t have either ­tonight.”
Isang araw matapos silang maglista ni Lonzo Ball ng triple-double sa panalo kontra Charlotte, nalimitahan si James sa 6 rebounds at 3 assists, hindi na naglaro sa fourth quarter.

“We did a good job of making it a little difficult on him, showing him a lot of bodies, active hands,” lahad ni Wi­zards guard Bradley Beal na tumapos ng 25 points at 12 rebounds.

Mula opening tipoff hanggang final buzzer ay dinomina ng Wizards ang mga dayo.

Namigay pa si Wall ng 14 assists – kabilang ang no-look pass sa pagitan ng kanyang mga paa – bago pinuno ang stat sheet ng 6 rebounds, 3 steals at 2 blocks.

Hindi umubra anuman ang gawin ng ­Lakers para pigilin si Wall kaya lumamang ang Washington ng 18 sa first quarter at 27 sa third.

“Box-and-1. Triangle-and-2. I haven’t seen that since high school,” wika ni Wall, isinara ang first half sa baseline jumper sa harap ni 7-foot-1 center Tyson Chandler tungo sa 71-51 Wizards lead.

Umiskor si Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ng season-high 25 points sa Lakers, 15 dito sa second quarter. Nagkasya si Ball sa 10 points, 5 rebounds at 4 assists.

