Walay maka access sa mga information sa National ID system – DOJ

Dili mahimong si binasan kinsa ang ma-access sa mga impormasyon nga anaa sulod sa sa national ID system, gawas kung adunay pagtugot sa tag-iya.

Mao kini ang giklaro ni Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra kabahin sa bag-ong balaod nga Philippine System Identification Act o PhilSys Act.

“Under this new law, registered information can only be accessed by third parties if the registered person gives his/her consent, or if there is a court order,” matud ni Guevarra.

Ubos sa balaod ang tanang katawhan ug mga langyaw nga molupyo sa nasud isyuhan og official identification card o national ID.

“Identity theft will be prevented, making it harder to commit crimes and acts of terrorism. Law offenders can be identified and located more easily, ” dugang ni Guevarra.

Sulod sa national ID ang Philippine Identification System Number, pangalan, sex, blood type, petsa ng pagpanganak, lugar diin gipanganak, marital status, address ug hulagway sa tawo nga naghupot niini.

Makatabang ang national ID sa mas epiktibo nga transaksyon sa mga ahensya sa kagamhanan.

Matud sa Philippine Statistics Authority, nga mopahigyun og pilot launch ang proyekto ug magsuvod ang lapad nga pag-isyu sa national ID sa 2019 ug 25 milyones ka tawo ang target nga maisyuhan matag tuig. Jess Campos