Walay angayang moangkon sa kredito sa pagbalik sa Balangiga bells – Duterte

Personal nga gisaksihan ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang opisyal na handover sa Transfer Certificate sa Balangiga Bells sa mga lokal nga opisyal sa Balangiga sa Samar.

Ang Transfer Certificate gitunol ni United States Deputy Chief Mission John Law ngadto kang Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana nga gihatag usab ngadto ni Balangiga Mayor Randy Gaza.

Sa iyang pakigpulong matud sa Presidente nga miuban siya sa kadaghanang nalipay ilabi ang taga-Balangiga sa pagbalik sa ilang kampana human ang 117 ka tuig.

Sa pagsugod sa iyang pakigpulong matud sa Presidente nga gipapili siya kung mo speech og taas apan gipili niya nga isentro nalang sa kamahinungdanon sa kalihukan.

“I was given a choice whether I would give a talk or not. But considering the emotional significance of the event, I opt to just say a few words coming from the Republic of the Philippines,” matud sa Presidente

“Today’s gathering is indeed a time to be truly sentimental as we welcome back our Balangiga bells. It has been 117 years since these bells were taken away from us. Yet we never lose hope that someday these… will be returned to where they belong,” dugang pa sa Pangulo.

Karong nabalik na ang mga kampana, matud sa Presidente nga nakighiusa ang katawhan sa Diocese sa Borongan sa selebrasyon sa makasaysayanong adlaw.

Subay niini subling giklaro ni Presidente Duterte nga walay si bisan kinsa nga mo angkon sa kredito sa pagbalik sa mga kampana kun dili ang tibuok katawhan nga nag-ampo aron lang mahibalik kini ug ang Amerika.

“The bells are returned and it was really because of the fervent prayer of the entire Filipino nation. Nobody but nobody can claim a singular credit for the generous act of the Americans. The bells are returned, the credit goes to the American people and to the Filipino people period,” matud pa sa Presidente.