WalangPasok: August 2 dahil sa masamang panahon

(Updated as of 9:11AM) Dahil sa masamang lagay ng panahon suspendido ang klase ngayong Miyerkules sa mga sumusunod na lugar:
METRO MANILA:
All levels, private and public:
– Muntinlupa City: Afternoon classes are suspended today (August 2, 2017) in ALL LEVELS, public & private due to inclement weather, according to local government.
PROVINCES:
All levels, public and private schools
– Baras, Rizal
– Cainta, Rizal
– Morong, Rizal
– Taytay, Rizal
– Teresa, Rizal
Preschool to senior high school, public and private schools
– Angono, Rizal
– Antipolo, Rizal
– Tanay, Rizal