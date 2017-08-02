#WalangPasok: August 2 dahil sa masamang panahon


(Updated as of 9:11AM) Dahil sa masamang lagay ng panahon suspendido ang klase ngayong Miyerkules sa mga sumusunod na lugar:

METRO MANILA: 

All levels, private and public:

– Muntinlupa City: Afternoon classes are suspended today (August 2, 2017) in ALL LEVELS, public & private due to inclement weather, according to local government. 

PROVINCES:

All levels, public and private schools

– Baras, Rizal
– Cainta, Rizal
– Morong, Rizal
– Taytay, Rizal
– Teresa, Rizal

Preschool to senior high school, public and private schools
– Angono, Rizal
– Antipolo, Rizal
– Tanay, Rizal
