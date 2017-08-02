WalangPasok: August 2 dahil sa masamang panahon

(Updated as of 9:11AM) Dahil sa masamang lagay ng panahon suspendido ang klase ngayong Miyerkules sa mga sumusunod na lugar:

METRO MANILA:

All levels, private and public:

– Muntinlupa City: Afternoon classes are suspended today (August 2, 2017) in ALL LEVELS, public & private due to inclement weather, according to local government.

PROVINCES:

All levels, public and private schools

– Baras, Rizal

– Cainta, Rizal

– Morong, Rizal

– Taytay, Rizal

– Teresa, Rizal

Preschool to senior high school, public and private schools

– Angono, Rizal

– Antipolo, Rizal