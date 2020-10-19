Walang untouchable kay Velasco

Paglilinaw ni Speaker Lord Allan Velasco walang ‘untouchable’ sa kanya partikular pagdating sa pagbibigay ng pondo para sa proyekto ng bawat kongresista sa kanilang mga distrito.

Maging si dating Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano ay hindi umano exempted dito at hindi niya pinangakuan na hindi magagalaw ang pondong inilaan sa distrito nito.

Sa halip, ipupursigi umano niya ang isang patas na distribusyon ng pondo para sa bawat congressional districts.

“At the end of the day, I always believe in fair and equitable distribution. Meaning, not really equal for every district but depends on the needs. If the district needs more budget, then definitely it should be given more budget. If the district doesn’t need a lot of budget, then it will get lesser,” dagdag ni Velasco.

Kung matatandan, ang hindi umano patas na distribusyon ng pondo para sa mga kongresista ang naging ugat ng bangayan sa Kamara na nauwi sa pagpatalsik kay Taguig Cayetano.

Si Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. ng unang nagkuwestiyon noon sa deliberasyon ng propsoed budget ng DPWH ukol sa bilyon pondong inilaan sa distrito ni Cayetano at kaalyadong si CamSur Rep. Lray Villafuerte. (Eralyn Prado )