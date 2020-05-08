Walang patawad! WESM operator binanatan sa bantang taas presyo ng kuryente

Binatikos ng Power for People Coalition ang anunsiyo ng Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) na maaring magtaas ang presyo ng kuryente sa Wholesale Electricity Spot Market sa kabila ng lockdown na dahilan ng pagsara ng maraming planta kung kaya bumaba ang konsumo ng kuryente.

Ang IEMOP ang nagpapalakad sa WESM, ang merkado kung saan nagbebenta ng kuryente ang power generators at bumibili ang mga distribution companies kung may kakulangan sa suplay ng kuryente.

Malaki ang binaba sa konsumo ng kuryente nang isinagawa ang lockdown sa Luzon dahil sa COVID19 kaya marami ang sobrang kuryente ngayon.

Ngayong marami na nga ang namomoblema dahil sa lockdown, kawalan ng trabaho at makakain, dumadagdag pa ang ito, sabi ng P4P.

“Coal power plants failed en masse in the summer of 2019 when asked to deliver enough power to the Filipino people, causing power interruptions and increased prices. Now, even when the majority of Filipinos stay home, coal finds another reason to stress our compatriots who are already worried about insufficient government assistance and the possible loss of jobs after the ECQ,” sabi ni P4P convenor Gerry Arances na executive director din ng think tank na Center for Ecology, Energy and Development.

“The time is long past for the government to consider if the electricity delivered by coal is worth the costs. The drain on our foreign exchange reserves, the pollution which threatens our environment, the expenses on caring for people afflicted with coal-related diseases, and of course, the high price of electricity all prove that it isn’t,” sabi ni Arances.

Dagdag niya, hindi sapat na dahilan ang ECQ para hindi magkaroon ng stable na kuryente sa tamang halaga at hindi ito problema kung renewable ang energy sources ng bansa. (Eileen Mencias)