Walang malaking balasahan sa PNP – Cascolan

Hindi magpapatupad ng major reorganization ang bagong upong hepe ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na si Police General Camilo Pancratius Cascolan.

“Kailangan po nating ilagay ang tamang tao sa mga tamang posisyon. Nandoon naman na ho tayo. There is no… I am not expecting, you are not expecting any kind of major revamp considering that the people who are in position right now are the one whom we can really trust,” wika ni Cascolan.

Noong Huwebes, nagkaroon ng paggalaw sa mga designation ng ilang police official dahil sa pagtalaga ng bagong PNP chief. Pinangalanan si Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar bilang PNP Deputy Chief for Administration habang si Police Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag ay naging PNP Deputy chief for Operations. Naitalaga naman si Police Major General Joselito Vera Cruz bilang Chief Directorial Staff. (Issa Santiago)