Wala muna uniform sa klase – Sara

Hindi na kailangan pang magsuot ng uniform ang mga estudyante sa mga pampublikong paaralan.

Ito ang inihayag ni Education Secretary at Vice President Sara Duterte, na nagsabing layunin nito na mapagaan ang pasanin ng mga mag-aaral at pamilya sa pagtaas ng presyo at pagkawala ng kabuhayan dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even before the pandemic, it is not a strict requirement for public schools to wear uniforms (DepEd Order No. 065, s. 2010) to avoid incurring additional costs to the families of our learners,” pahayag ni Duterte.

“All the more that it will not be required this school year given the increasing prices and economic losses due to the pandemic,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Sinabi ni Duterte na ang pinagsamang in person classes at distance learning ay ipatutupad mula Agosto hanggang Oktubre, habang ang limang araw na face-to face-classes ay magsisimula sa Nobyembre.

Sa Agosto 22 magsisimula ang school year 2022-2023. (Betchai Julian)