Nilinaw ni Philippine Basketball Asociation (PBA) star at Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Christian Jaymar ‘CJ’ Perez sa kanyang fans na wala siyang Twitter account.

Siniwalat niya, na may isang poser sa Twitter ang nagpapanggap umano bilang siya at humihingi ng load sa kanyang followers.

“For the nth time, this is not my twitter account! Please po huwag ninyo siyang loadan. Huwag po tayo pauto sa kanya,” giit ng Columbian Dyip ace player sa kanyang Instagram post.

Dinagdag pa ng 26-year-old, 6-foot-1 shooting guard/small forward, na humihingi rin aniya ang poser ng donations para sa mga frontliner kontra coronavirus disease 2019.

Paglilinaw ng basketbolista, “If you can, please report this account. I heard he’s also collecting donations for our “Frontliners” daw. I am not related to this account.”

Pinanapos ni Perez: “PS Smart po ako hindi Globe 😉.” (Janiel Abby Toralba)