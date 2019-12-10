Wakanda forever! Zozibini Tunzi mida-og sa 2019 Miss Universe

Gidayeg sa publiko si Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi nga midaug sa 68th Miss Universe pageant this December 9, 2019 sa Atlanta, Georgia.

1st runner up si Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson, samtang 2nd runner up si Miss Mexico Sofia Aragon.

Sa Q&A Portion, gihatagan ang tulo ka contestant og 45 ka segundo aron tubahon ang pangutana nga “What is the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today?”

Tubag ni Zozibini: “I think the most important thing that we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It’s something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time, not because we don’t want to, but because of what society has labeled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings on the world, and that we should be given every opportunity, and that is what we should be teaching these young girls: to take up space. Nothing is more important than taking up space in the society and cementing yourself”. Thank you,” pamahayag ni Zozibini.

Gipasa kaniya ni Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray ang korona sa Tyler Perry Studios karong adlawa Lunes sa buntag ug walay kabutangan sa kalipay ang publiko.