‘Wag n’yong pag-aksayahan ng panahon ang tatay ko – Mayor Sara

PINAYUHAN ni Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte ang mga kritiko ni Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte na huwag makinig at mag-aksaya ng panahon sa kanya.

Sa harap na rin ito ng inaaning batikos ng Pangulo sa naging pahayag nito at pagkuwestiyon sa Diyos at sa unang bahagi ng Bibliya.

Sa Facebook at Instagram post ng alkalde, sinabi nitong huwag makinig sa interpretas­yon ng Pangulo sa Bibliya o Quran dahil hindi naman aniya ito pari, pastor o imam.

Bilang Pangulo, pa­kinggan lamang aniya ito kung nagsasalita tungkol sa kanyang trabaho, o kaya ay batikusin ito.

“Please do not listen to him interpret the bible or quoran, he is not a priest, a pastor or an imam. He is the President, listen only when he speaks about his work. And criticize him on his work not on his “talkkalese” ?????? Do not waste your negative energy on his interpretation of the bible, that is his opinion. He is protected by the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression even if he is President,” anang alkalde sa kanyang social media post.