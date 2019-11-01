Una sa Balita


‘Wag mag-Waze papuntang sementeryo – Harry Roque

May banat ang dating Presidential Spokesperson na si Harry Roque ngayong Undas.

Aniya, hindi dapat gumamit ng Waze, isang online mobile application na nagtuturo ng direksyon, dahil sa sinasabi nito kapag nakakarating na ang isang motorist sa paroroonan.

“Just a reminder: Don’t use Waze going to the Cemetery tom. With Waze pag dating mo sa sementeryo sasabihin sayo: “You have reached your final destination!” P.S. there are many dead spots in the cemetery,” ayon kay Roque.

